Four wildfires are reported as being active in the country, including the fire near the villages of Raovikj and Bukovikj in the Municipality of Saraj, Skopje, is burning in an inaccessible terrain, said the Crisis Management Center (CMC) on Friday.

The fire in the area of the villages Rakle, Nikodin and Toplica in the municipality of Prilep is still active, but, as CMC said, so far there is no danger of spreading.

The fire on the Goten mountain near the village Nivicino, a place called Kalinsko, has reignited.

The fire near the villages of Kunovo, Kojkovo and Lukovo in the Kratovo area is also still active. According to CMC an assessment is currently being made over the risk of fire spread, after which a further course for its extinguishing will be decided.