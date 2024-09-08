epa09456927 Forensic scientists and firefighters work at the fire site at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in Tetovo, Republic of North Macedonia, 09 September 2021. At least fourteen deaths have been reported by Ministry of Health when a fire, thought to have been triggered by oxygen cylinders that provide oxygen to patients with a more severe clinical case of Covid-19, broke at the hospital. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski

The tragedy of the fire in the modular hospital in Tetovo on September 8, 2021, which claimed 14 lives and injured many others, remains a deeply painful event. The court proceedings that followed, marked by delays and retrials, reflect the complexity of the legal aftermath surrounding the incident.

The trial began more than a year after the fire, with significant delays before the process finally started in December 2022. In June 2023, directors of the Tetovo Clinical Hospital, Florin Besimi and Artan Etemi, were handed suspended sentences for serious crimes against general security. While the hospital itself was fined, other parties, like Dr. Boban Vucevski, were acquitted of charges relating to health regulations.

With an appeal filed by the Tetovo public prosecutor’s office in July 2023, the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial for the directors in April 2024. The retrial, initially set for June 26, 2024, was postponed to September 25, 2024, due to the absence of key hospital representatives.

Protests organized by the families of the victims, both in Tetovo and Skopje in 2023, emphasize the frustration felt by those affected by the delays and perceived inadequacies in accountability. These demonstrations serve as a powerful reminder of the continuing grief and desire for justice in this heartbreaking case.