The Healthcare Ministry reported that 24 patients died of the coronavirus infection over the past day – a new high for the on-going Fourth Wave of the epidemic. Six deaths were reported in Skopje, followed by Kumanovo (5), Tetovo (4) and Kicevo (3). The deceased were aged between 43 and 79. The total death toll of the epidemic is now 5,632.

The Ministry also reported 1,074 new cases – out of 7,571 tests that were conducted. Skopje has 355 new cases, while Tetovo and Gostivar, which are by far the worst affected accounting for population, reported 155 new cases each. The total number of active cases rose to 9,417.