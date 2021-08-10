The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, wrote on Facebook after the assistance that the country received from the EU member states: Austria, Slovenia, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as from neighboring Serbia, as of tomorrow France will join the efforts to extinguish the fires in the country.

Tomorrow morning, we will have at our disposal three Generals of the French Fire Service, who are one of the best experts in high-risk fires. The assistance from France will be complemented by highly sophisticated equipment consisting of drones with French pilots / operators, which will greatly assist in the identification, mapping and early information of potential fire hotspots, as an important part of the overall firefighting operation, said Osmani.