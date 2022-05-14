French Foreign Minister Yves le Drian, who met with Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, assured Macedonia that the current President of the rotating EU Presidency is working toward a balanced and mutually acceptable compromise between Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Osmani said that, if a deal is struck, France will support organizing the inter-governmental conference with Macedonia and Albania during its presidency, that ends in June.

Currently both prime ministers are sounding skeptical about a deal, with meetings planned for the second half of May, when Macedonia and Bulgaria honor the saints Cyril and Methodius.