The Alliance of Albanians and Alternative denounced the coalition agreement announced by SDSM and DUI today, calling their would-be Government illegitimate and a fraud on the people.

Both parties totally fooled and defrauded the voters. It is illegitimate because a partner in the Government is a party which stole the electoral will of the ethnic Albanians. DUI violated its only pre-election promise – that it will secure an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister. SDSM lied to its voters when it promised them a “Government without DUI”. This coalition deserves no respect and will face our 12 members of Parliament and the people who will not allow to be lied to, the coalition led by Ziadin Sela and Afrim Gashi said.

The parties announced protests and other forms of pressure against the would-be Government.