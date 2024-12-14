Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski said that notorious professor and former ambassador to the United Nations Ljubomir Frckoski misappropriated hundreds of thousands of euros.

Our indications are that the damages are in the six figures. I can’t say specifically how much right now, I’m only giving the information I can provide to the public, because the procedure is on-going. We will conduct an internal review but I can tell that the information I have received so far is very concerning, Mucunski said during a press conference.

Frckoski resigned from the position after he was called back to Skopje and asked to explain the way in which he managed the funds his mission received after the sale of property in New York inherited from former Yugoslavia. It’s not clear whether this is the case where he allegedly financially harmed the Ministry. He was also accused of using funds from the mission for personal travel.

Frckoski was Interior Minister and then Foreign Minister in the chaotic early years of Macedonian independence – time of massive state organized smuggling and rampant abuse of civil rights, carried on from the practice in Yugoslavia. He was personally accused of abusing the secret service to persecute political opponents, and former Parliament Speaker Stojan Andov accused him of involvement in the 1995 assassination attemp on President Gligorov. Frckoski was also an important part of the forced constitutional changes over the years, in which he would regularly support positions that undermine Macedonian national interests and advance claims from neighboring countries against Macedonia.