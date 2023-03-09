Macedonia’s freedom index score in the latest report by Freedom House, entitled “Freedom in the World 2023”, is 68 out of 100, which is a move up of one index point compared to last year.

With a score of 68, Macedonia is ranked in the group of “partially free” countries. Most of the countries in the region are in the same group. Serbia recorded a decline and has 60 points, the same as Kosovo, which has progressed by four points. Albania and Montenegro have a score of 67, Bulgaria 79, Croatia, 84 and Greece 86. The highest freedom index among countries in the region is Slovenia – 95, and the lowest is Bosnia and Herzegovina – 52.

“Freedom House” in its latest report notes that global freedom is decreasing for the 17th year in a row. The Russian invasion has led to catastrophic human rights violations in Ukraine, and new coups and other attempts to undermine elected authorities have destabilized Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Peru and Brazil, the organization estimates.