Ahead of the June EU Summit, the French proposal to remove the veto imposed by Bulgaria on Macedonia’s EU membership negotiations is expected to be officially sent to the Bulgarian Government. Both Skopje and Sofia are seeking guarantees from the EU for a possible solution to remove the veto. Skopje seeks guarantees that the request for the entry of the Bulgarians in the Macedonian Constitution will be the last Bulgarian request regarding this problem. Sofia, on the other hand, demands that the EU be a guarantor that Macedonia will meet the conditions of Bulgaria.

Yesterday, the French Ambassador to Bulgaria Florence Robin met with members of the Friendship Group with France in the Bulgarian Parliament. The meeting, which was not officially announced, was also attended by representatives of the opposition, MIA reports from Sofia.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, the French proposal for lifting the veto imposed by Bulgaria on Macedonia’s EU membership negotiations is expected to be officially sent to the Bulgarian Government.

The French proposal, which will be sent to all EU member states, according to unofficial information, envisages lifting the veto, and the EU to become a guarantor that Skopje will meet the conditions of Sofia.