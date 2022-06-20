The BGNES news agency published the full text of the French proposal for resolving the Bulgarian-Macedonian dispute. It accepted all Bulgarian demands, and what the government in Skopje wanted to present as a success in the field of language is a complete disaster. The Macedonian language in the French proposal is named as “Macedonian language number 2”, whatever that means.
French proposal: Macedonian language became "Macedonian language number 2"
