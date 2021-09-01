The residents of the Skopje village of Bardovci will stage Wednesday fresh protest against the construction of a reception center for foreigners near their settlement.

Namely, they demand relocation of the center and stopping the construction. According to them, the construction of the center will disturb their peace and security.

The protest will start at 16 h in front of the “Boris Trajkovski” sports center, after which the participants of the protest will head to the Government where, according to the plan, they will protest from 17h to 19h.