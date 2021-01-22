VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski talked in an in interview with “Alfa” about the several-day visit to the countries in the region, as well as the focus of the talks with Janez Jansa, Viktor Orban and Andrej Plenkovic.

Mickoski emphasized that the meetings with the leaders in the region were fruitful and they shared their experiences regarding the health crisis, as well as the economic crisis taking place in all countries across Europe. He also pointed out that the countries in the region have dealt with the crisis in a very different way than the one applied in Macedonia in the past ten months.

Countries like Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia are examples of how a country should cope with the health and economic crisis, thanks to good organization, staff competence and a strong desire to find concrete and correct solutions, says Mickoski.

The impressions he gained from visiting these countries are that the European Union countries do not make remarks about Macedonia only in terms of the name dispute and history with Greece and Bulgaria, but also in relation to the enormous crime that undoubtedly takes place in the country, captured judiciary and business deals of Zoran Zaev as Prime Minister of the country.

Mickoski added that the Republic of Macedonia must learn and apply what countries like Croatia, Slovenia and Hungary have been doing in such situations for years, so that society does not experience tectonic disturbances and thus health and economic collapse.