Out of 2,688 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 641 new cases were registered in Skopje-325, Kumanovo-26, Debar-1, Stip-25, Prilep-38, Tetovo-25, Struga-5, Veles-10, Bitola-14, Ohrid-10, Kavadarci-25, Gostivar-11, Gevgelija- 20, Strumica-24, Kriva Palanka-9, Radovis-5, Krusevo-1, Kocani-10, Probistip-3, Demir Hisar-2, Pehcevo-2, Berovo-3, Valandovo-3, Vinica-3, Delcevo- 2, Kratovo-3, Sveti Nikole-3, Kicevo-18, Resen-8, Negotino-7.

12 people died, including three patients from Skopje (aged 52, 73 and 85), one from Kumanovo (aged 59), two patients from Prilep (aged 78 and 75), two from Veles (aged 61 and 62), two patients from Gostivar (aged 43 and 76), one from Strumica (aged 66) and one patient from Sveti Nikole (aged 69).

The Public Health Institute registered today 233 recovered patients from all over the country.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 24,836 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 17,905 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 862. At the moment, there are 6,069 active cases across the country, of which 2,983 in the capital Skopje.