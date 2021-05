Macedonia

From great surgeon, promising minister to end up as clown of Zoran Zaev is big personal defeat, Mickoski tells Filipce

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski pointed out to the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce that dignity has no price. From a great surgeon, a promising minister, to end up as a clown of Zoran Zaev is a great personal defeat… oh colleague, one piece of advice, dignity has no price!