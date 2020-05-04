The process of transferring the remains of Goce Delcev from Bulgaria to Macedonia and the whole atmosphere in the year of 1946 is described in the Bulgarian press.

Before last week from Sofia to Macedonia were sent the remains of the great Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev, who from now on will rest in Skopje – the capital of the country for which he gave his life, reads the segment from the Bulgarian newspaper.

The signing of the protocol for the transfer of the relics was also attended by the then Bulgarian President.

The official signatories are representatives of the Ilinden Organization in Sofia and two ministers from the Macedonian government. The President of Bulgaria was also present. The next day, October 8, the relics leave for Skopje and deliberately pass through the Pirin Macedonia. We have chosen that date to be a symbol of the rapprochement and coexistence of the two peoples, completely European. We proposed it as a day of friendship between Macedonia and Bulgaria. Anyone who hears the counter-arguments of the other side about this proposal will laugh, said recently Professor Vanco Gjorgiev, a member of the joint Macedonian-Bulgarian commission on historical and educational issues.

Today marks the 117th anniversary of the death of Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev, the visionary who more than a century ago understood the world as a field for cultural competition of nations.

Goce Delcev remains rest in the St. Spas Church in Skopje.