The murdered Kamber Idrizi had close relations with members and activists of SDSM. His photos with the mayor of Butel Velimir Smilevski appeared on social networks. He said about Kamber that they were like brothers but that he did not know that he was involved in criminal activities.

Muhamed Zekiri was also friends with Idrizi, with whom he has a photo on Facebook. But what is surprising is the photo of Idrizi with President Stevo Pendarovski at a school in Butel and again with Smilievski.