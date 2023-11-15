Macedonia

IMF: The economy will grow by 3% in 2019; access to €200 million through the Fund’s Liquidity and Precautionary Line

The European energy crisis of the previous year is still being recovered from by Macedonia’s economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team visited Skopje from October 31 to November 13, 2023. The statement that followed stated that the IMF staff projected the economy to expand by 2.3 percent...