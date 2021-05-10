Among those who illegally obtained a passport with stolen personal data was Fuat Jusuf, a participant in the 2008 robbery of the money transfer of the Post, KOD reported.

Although he is a fugitive with an international arrest warrant, sentenced to 15 years in prison, Jusuf managed to obtain a passport in someone under assumed identity in the administrative services of the Ministry of Interior, which is full of police officers and employees. On January 22, 2020, during the time of the technical government, he came to Macedonia, posed for a passport photo under the name of Eduard Male, shows the indictment analyzed by the latest edition of the KOD show.

As a reminder, in express proceedings, the employees at the passport office with a confession and without fines managed to escape from the huge scandal with sentences of less than 2 and a half years in prison.