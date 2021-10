Fuel prices are set to go up again this evening, the RKE energy regulatory commission informed.

The new prices will mean a hike of 1 denar per liter for gasoline and diesel fuels. Eurosuper BS-95 will now cost 76.5 denars per liter, Eurosuper BS-98 will be priced at 78.5 denars and the diesel fuel will cost 68.5 denars.