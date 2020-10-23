In the coming period we will strengthen all health capacities countrywide. We are mobilizing public health workers who will be engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients but also help colleagues in the departments for infectious diseases, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Friday.

We are preparing additional capacities in order to better deal with this unpredictable virus in the winter period, stressed Minister Filipce and added that rapid tests are expected to arrive to help detect the presence of the coronavirus.