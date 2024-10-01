Today, the association of citizens RAST held a meeting with the director of the University Children’s Clinic, Dr. Redzep Memedi, and with the Prime Minister’s advisor, Dr. Igor Nikolov.

At the meeting, the association informs, they were informed that finances have been secured and additional 19 children or a total of 168 children will be treated with growth hormone.

In past years, we witnessed that the number of treated children was lower and the waiting list was longer. The RAST association will continue its work together with the health authorities to provide therapy for every child who needs growth hormone treatment, RAST points out.

The association expresses its gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of the problems of their patients.