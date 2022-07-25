Gabriel Bajram, the son of the deceased MP Amdi Bajram, was brought to the police station for questioning about the theft of electricity in GTC and the bitcoin mining, MKD.mk learns. Bajram was called to the police station several times, invitations were sent to him, but he did not appear before the officials. After this, a warrant was issued for him and on June 30, this year, he was arrested and taken to the police station for an official interview.

We inform you that following instructions and in coordination with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje, several measures and activities have been taken to clear up the case. After several non-responses to invitations and failure to appear for an official interview at the police station, and after a warrant was issued, police officers from the Skopje Department for Criminal Affairs Center and Bit Pazar arrested G.B. (aged 40) from Skopje and he was questioned at the police station, the Ministry of the Interior told MKD.mk.