Macedonia is one of the most miserable countries in the world, a report by Gallup International, published by Radio Free Europe found.

The report measured the level of dissatisfaction with their lives the citizens of a number of 42 countries feel. Macedonia ranked third worst, with 32 percent of the citizens stating they are quite dissatisfied or dissatisfied with their lives. Ghana did worst, with 38 percent of the correspondents ranked among the frustrated ones, and Ukraine is second with 35 percent.

Countries like Iraq actually did slightly better than Macedonia in the report.