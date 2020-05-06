Fishermen fishing in the Lepenec River in March warned the Fishermen’s Association that white hazardous substance was discharged into the water by some of the companies along the river bank.

The “Ribar 2011” association , a concessionaire of the fish stocks of the Skopje part of Vardar, then went out on the ground and stated the same.

Following complaints from fishermen fishing in the Lepenec River that some of the companies above the “Granit” base in the Orman section are discharging white liquid into the Lepenec River, and the water in the river turns white. We went on the ground and stated the same, we will report it to the inspectorate of the city of Skopje and the municipality of Gjorce Petrov, their services to conduct inspection and sanction the polluters of the Lepenec river, said then the association.



But a few weeks later, the situation with Lepenec not only did not improve, but worsened to an alarming level.

“Republika” has obtained photos and videos of how the landfill near the village of Orman in Gjorce Petrov is filled with garbage. They clearly show that a truck with Skopje license plates with garbage, and rubbish is unloaded at the illegal landfill, which is located next to the river.

This can be a serious problem for us in the Orman neighborhood, the citizens say, who are worried that the landfill is spreading, garbage is thrown, unpleasant smell and diseases are lurking.

The landfill is located at the junction where the residents of Voklovo are included in the ring road. In the winter, they appealed that the garbage was spread throughout Volkovo, putting the health of the people at risk, especially of children, but also of all residents of this area.

“Republika” has already written that the citizens reported the case in March to the Inspectorate of the City of Skopje, directly with the director Miroslav Bogdanovski.

They sent a team of three inspectors who arrived on January 10. They took photos and that’s it. They could do nothing. They told us that we should found a solution on our own, they sent us to the public utilities sector. That sector is under the City of Skopje, as is the inspectorate, but there is no interest in solving the problem, the citizens complained then.

For the residents of Gjorce Petrov, this is not the first fight against the landfill. Every Saturday during December, they went out to say NO to air pollution and the negligence of environmental institutions.