Afrim Gashi from the Alternative party said that the escape of former security chief Saso Mijalkov means that it is high time for Zaev to go as Prime Minister.

This is the clearest indication that finally it is time for Zaev to go, Gashi said.

Gashi added that Mijalkov could not have fled from the police pursuit without the help of Zaev’s Government. Mijalkov was very useful to Zaev, providing him with the votes he needed to impose the name change on Macedonia, and later worked to create factions in the VMRO-DPMNE party, easing Zaev’s hold on power.