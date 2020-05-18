Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi said after Monday’s leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski that agreement has not been reached on the date for elections because SDSM favored elections in June, while VMRO-DPMNE favored the onset of September.
I hope we will meet in the coming days in order to agree on a date through consensus. We should take into consideration that the state needs institutions but also that people’s health is not put at risk on Election Day, said Gashi.
