Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi met with Bulgarian Ambassador Angel Angelov on Thursday to discuss the relationship between their countries and explore ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, according to a press release from the Parliament.

Ambassador Angelov spoke about the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bulgaria and the European Parliament elections. He expressed optimism that the newly elected parliaments in Macedonia and Bulgaria would establish strong and active communication, particularly through the parliamentary cooperation group.

Gashi and Angelov concurred on the necessity of continually improving the relationship between Macedonia and Bulgaria as neighboring countries dedicated to ongoing cooperation.

They also shared perspectives on their countries’ collaboration within NATO and discussed Macedonia’s EU aspirations in the coming period.