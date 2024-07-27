Last night, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that on July 25th at 13:58, a representative of a political party informed the “Centar” police station that on July 23, 2024, at 18:15, an unknown email address sent a threatening message to several MPs in the Parliament.

Today, Assembly President Afrim Gashi announced that DUI MPs received threatening electronic messages from an unknown sender. He has called on the competent institutions to investigate the incident. Alarmed by these messages, President Gashi has already reached out to his colleagues from DUI and the relevant authorities to address the situation.

“The President of the Assembly strongly condemns any form of threats, attempts at violence, or incitement to violence. Deputies are directly elected by citizens, and while freedom of speech is inviolable, it must not threaten the freedom of others. Anonymity in sending such messages or on social media may give the sender a sense of impunity, but we must recognize that our institutions are active and capable. President Gashi is confident that the sender will be identified and properly sanctioned,” the statement reads. In a democratic society, there is no place for threats or harassment in any form.

“President Gashi calls and encourages all competent institutions to act immediately in this case. He emphasizes his sympathy and shares the anxiety of the MPs and their families. The moment the institutions provide any information about the case, the media will be immediately notified by the President’s Office,” the statement added.

The Ministry of the Interior stated that the Economic and Computer Crime Unit at SVR Skopje has been informed about the event and that measures are being taken to resolve the case.