Following the draft resolution initiated by VMRO-DPMNE, I expect the Macedonian parties to also propose a resolution that will change the phrase referring to the Albanian language in the Constitution as “a language spoken by at least 20% of the citizens, who are not majority,” Afrim Gashi, the leader of the Alternative party, which is in a coalition with the Alliance for Albanians, told Deutsche Welle.

Do not do to others what you would not want them to do to you, Gashi tells the Macedonians and their political representatives.



He emphasizes that he has nothing against the draft resolution initiated by VMRO-DPMNE, but believes that identical respect should be reflected in one of the identity components of the Albanians in the country – the Albanian language.