Afrim Gashi, the leader of Alternativa, pointed out Monday evening on TV21, that this is not the time for an Albanian prime minister in Macedonia.

Albanians in Macedonia need to solve specific problems, and our offer is aimed at content with the essence of those problems and we will do our best to make the future government based on those principles. Let’s create a government where not only the Prime Minister but also the whole Government is put in the function of the development and realization of solving the problems. We will not talk about unserious ideas. Ali Ahmeti addresses Albanian voters, those who believe in the idea. We came up with another idea and our program solves everyone’s problems. Every Albanian will feel better if they vote for us, said Gashi.