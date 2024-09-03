Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi urged all Members of Parliament, including his colleagues in the Worth It coalition, to vote according to their personal beliefs and conscience during the no-confidence vote scheduled for Tuesday. In an interview with Sitel TV on Monday evening, Gashi emphasized the importance of individual judgment in the upcoming vote.

Gashi asserted that he had not exceeded his authority in any way and that the lawmakers would have the opportunity to express their views during the no-confidence vote. He expressed confidence that the truth would ultimately prevail.

“The no-confidence vote is a democratic instrument that ensures accountability to both the MPs and the citizens,” Gashi stated.

He also mentioned that he would respect whatever decision Parliament makes, highlighting the value of diverse opinions as a cornerstone of democracy. He added that it would be detrimental if everyone shared the same viewpoint and expressed his expectation to be given a chance to clarify certain issues that had been brought to the public’s attention.

“I will explain everything as it happened, and I hope that the MPs will vote based on their conscience. I am at peace, knowing that I have done nothing to trigger this public outcry,” he said, noting that the no-confidence motion was driven by “trivial issues propagated by certain media outlets seeking social media attention.”

Regarding the incident at Skopje International Airport involving his security detail during the security check of Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Gashi explained that he had sent his security team ahead because he had received information that an incident could occur and wanted to defuse the situation.

“I was informed that a more serious incident might happen. I intervened, and just as I was about to go there myself, I heard that the situation had been resolved. It’s fortunate that nothing serious occurred. The public was misinformed about the event,” Gashi clarified.

He emphasized that any wrongdoing should be held accountable, stating, “We must understand that no one is above the law. Anyone who acts inappropriately, whether it’s me or anyone else, should face the consequences.”

When questioned about his family’s trip to Kosovo for a celebration, Gashi clarified that the trip had been announced two or three days in advance, and they had gone through all necessary passport checks.

“It’s not true that they crossed the border without proper control. All procedures were followed as required by law. I informed my security team, all relevant state authorities, the Interior Ministry, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. All passports were scanned two or three days prior,” he explained.

Discussing the country’s NATO and EU memberships, Gashi stressed their significance for the nation’s survival.

“We set this course in the 1990s, and the majority of citizens have consistently supported these two processes,” Gashi said, noting that all political parties, with one exception, support the country’s EU membership.

He emphasized that while they seek integration, it should not come at the expense of the Macedonian identity or the cultural and linguistic identities of any ethnic communities within the country.

“We want to join Europe with our identities intact and our rich diversity celebrated, not by imposing conditions that make people feel threatened or uneasy about their identity, language, and culture,” Gashi said.

He concluded by stating that the country’s European prospects were realistic and that negotiations were feasible.

“Dialogue is one of the key tools for integration into the EU. I hope that after the new Bulgarian elections, there will be a stable government and institutions, so we can sit down and talk with them,” Gashi said, adding that it is in the mutual interest of both countries, the region, and the EU that North Macedonia joins the bloc as soon as possible.