Mayor of Gazi Baba municipality, Borce Georgievski, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Friday.

I got the test this morning. I’m doing fine so far, have no fever and receive therapy prescribed by the doctors, Georgievski has said.

So far, there’s no information on whether any employees from Gazi Baba Municipality would need to go into self-isolation.

According to “Kurir” sources, Georgievski’s wife, Emilija, who is a teacher at a primary School in Stajkovci, recently took part in the commission that tested first graders!

It is not known when Georgievski contracted the virus or whether his wife is infected too.

With her appearance among children and parents, their health is at risk.