Analyst Gazmend Ajdini said on the “24 Analysis” show that he was surprised by the result of these local elections and said that the triumph of VMRO-DPMNE and the initial attempt to minimize the initial result by SDSM is premature.

The message from the citizens is clear and now VMRO-DPMNE is in the lead, the councils are defined. This is one of the weakest results of SDSM. The election process had two processes, the period of maturation of the vote when the messages are sent to the voters and the day of the collection of the vote. In reality, SDSM failed in the second part and failed to collect votes, says Ajdini.