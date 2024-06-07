The new government must address the EU’s requirement to include the Bulgarian community in the country’s Constitution to continue progressing toward EU membership, stated EU Ambassador David Geer during a Telma TV appearance on Thursday evening.

Ambassador Geer explained that nearly two years of challenging negotiations with Bulgaria led to an agreement to unblock the country’s European integration process. However, this agreement came with specific obligations for the country, he said.

One of these obligations is to amend the Constitution to include individuals who identify as Bulgarians under its protection, Geer noted, emphasizing that this obligation remains unchanged.

Geer pointed out that addressing this issue directly will be a priority for the new government. While the new government might attempt to negotiate further with Bulgaria, he expressed doubt about achieving a better agreement. He also stated that altering the negotiating framework would not be possible.

The EU Ambassador stressed that the new government must focus on the critical goal of advancing towards EU membership. He emphasized that EU membership would ensure the state’s prosperity and democracy while strengthening its identity, as seen in many other member states that faced difficult decisions during their accession processes.

Geer reiterated the importance of implementing necessary reforms and taking steps required for the country to reap the benefits of EU membership as soon as possible. Achieving this, he highlighted, demands political resolve and overcoming political divisions.