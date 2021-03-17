EU Ambassador to Macedonia, David Geer said Wednesday in Tetovo that the delivery of vaccines is not at the desired level, but believes that the Covax mechanism will start functioning properly. He explained that the EU wanted the vaccines to be provided from the very beginning, but stressed that the job is even more difficult due to the constant increase in the number of infections.

Given that even the EU member states have difficulties with vaccine distribution programs, the numbers of new cases are rising and this makes the job even more difficult. Let’s not forget that the EU also operates on the basis of the solidarity system and in this regard the Covax system and mechanism will function so that the bloc will continue to give its support in relation to the vaccines, however we must all be aware that this is indeed a very long process. Your country can always count on EU support, Geer said.

The European Union has done a lot to support the country during the pandemic, said Geer when asked by a reporter about helping Macedonia in the fight against the coronavirus.