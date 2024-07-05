Outgoing European Ambassador David Geer, asked to comment on Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s statement that foreign ambassadors interfere in internal affairs, said that Prime Minister Mickoski raised important issues regarding the need for rule of law reform.

This is essential to the country’s European path, and we will continue to engage with the Prime Minister and the Government to consider the best ways forward. We hope for a constructive dialogue, we share the same goals, in order to bring the country to the EU as quickly as possible, noted Gir at the NATO working breakfast at the Deputies’ Club organized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mutsunski.

Gere welcomed the new government’s continued support for NATO, commitments to continued alignment with the EU’s common foreign and security policy and continued support for Ukraine.

After some of the ambassadors expressed remarks about the announcement of the dissolution of the Judicial Council and the Council of Public Prosecutors, Mickoski said yesterday that it has become a practice for ambassadors to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and if they have better solutions, he will accept them.