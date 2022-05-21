Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska said that that country’s position on Macedonia remains unchanged, meaning that the veto remains in place. She added that, given the latest initiative from President Radev, he has full right to convene the National Security Council of Bulgaria to discuss the situation in Macedonia.

We keep hearing that we need to lift the veto, but we see no concrete action on their part. We are not haggling with them behind closed door, or in front of the doors, we are not haggling with them at all, Gencovska said.