An employ at the US owned Gentherm car parts plant in Prilep tested positive for the coronavirus. This prompted a temporary cease of operations there and all employees were sent home.
Workers told “Republika” that they are yet to be told if they will all be tested for the virus. They are also waiting to hear from management if they will be placed on paid leave.
Several other major car parts manufacturers in Macedonia already stopped production and ordered their workers on paid leave.
