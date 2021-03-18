The geography textbook for the second year of high school education has been withdrawn from use, the Ministry of Education and Science informed on Thursday.

The commission concluded that the textbook is overloaded with statistical and other data and facts that do not correspond to the didactic-methodological approach for the age of the children. Also, in several teaching contents in the textbook, the principles of inviolability of culture, history and other values of the citizens of Macedonia have been violated, which is contrary to the law on textbooks for primary and secondary education, said Education Minister Mila Carovska.

Carovska says that one of the key steps in the plan for complete reform of the national education system is the provision of quality textbooks and teaching content in primary and secondary education.