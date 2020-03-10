Georgievski and Boskoski also attanded the SDSM Congress Macedonia 10.03.2020 / 12:04 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Ljubco Georgievski and Ljube Boskoski were also present at the SDSM congress on Monday. The president of VMRO-People’s Party and the president of United for Macedonia attended the congress together with the secretaries general of both parties. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Ljubco GeorgievskiLjube Boskoski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.11.2019 Ljubco Georgievski asks SEC to exclude SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE from upcoming elections Macedonia News 25 migrants found in a van in Murtino, the driver fled Remenski, Kiracovski, Sugareski, Lokvenec not on SDSM’s lists for MP candidates Although he promoted them, Zaev’s lists for MP candidates are not final Heavy blow for Zaev and Kasami: Besa’s top man in Tetovo resigns Janakieski urges Joveski to withdraw the indictment and open new investigation Seven coronavirus cases confirmed in Macedonia so far Alarmingly, there is no coronavirus prevention at Skopje Airport, Filipce’s incompetence is paid by citizens Reward for name change arrives – “dependent” Zekir Ramcilovic on SDSM list .
