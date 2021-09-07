Orce Georgievski, the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for Mayor of Kisela Voda in Skopje, announced that, if elected, he will introduce a mandatory term in which the city hall will have to respond to citizen petitions. This, Georgievski said, will eliminate red tape that is obstructing the development of this part of the city.

We have sectors that are overflowing with employees, and then there are sectors, like the one tasked with legalizing homes, that have thousands of unresolved requests. The municipality needs to be wholly reorganized. I will introduce a deadline in which every request from the citizens will have to be answered. We will also make sure the decision is delivered to the petitioner, so that the citizens don’t have to come to us multiple times, Georgievski said.