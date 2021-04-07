Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and Health Minister Venko Filipce informed that the vaccination of the Army members started today.

Army officers and soldiers are vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine donated by Serbia.

As a reminder, the government rejected the Russian and Chinese vaccines that were offered to them before New Year’s Eve, because it imagined itself as a major geostrategic player that had a clear commitment to NATO and the EU.

The Macedonian army is the only army from the NATO alliance that is vaccinated with Russian vaccines.