German Ambassador to Macedonia Anke Holstein strongly condemned Bulgaria for blocking Macedonia’s accession talks prospects. She said that “one country is holding 26 EU member states hostage and is harming the credibility of the entire European Union when it comes to enlargement”.

During an event in Skopje, Ambassador Holstein added that the Balkans is not a neighbor to Europe, but part of Europe, with intertwined history and economies with the other European countries. She said that unfortunately, Macedonia has been experiencing this treatment and receiving mixed messages for 15 years, even after making difficult concessions such as being forced to change its name.

Ambassador Holstein confirmed that there are attempts being made by Portugal, which holds the rotating European Council Presidency, to secure a move forward, despite the fact that Bulgaria is without a political Government.