The group of four German experts, who were supposed to come and help in the investigation after the catastrophic hospital fire in Tetovo last week, still haven’t arrived to Macedonia.

Government spokesman Dusko Arsovski said that they are expected to arrive within days. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is using the announced international help in the investigation in his push to delay the removal of Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce from the post, as he insists that a thorough investigation must be completed before political accountability is assumed.

19 hospitals made of plastic panels were assembled earlier this year, to provide spill-over capacity for Covid patients. The contract was awarded to a company owned by Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev, and the containers were apparently built using flammable insulation – as video evidence shows, the hospital in Tetovo burnt down within minutes.