Worries that the imposed name “North Macedonia’ will spill over into the designation of the Macedonian nationality are proven correct every day, despite assurances from the SDSM led Government that the Prespa treaty will not affect the Macedonian national identity.

A recent example comes from the German Government, which published details about people claiming asylum in Germany, the Macedonian applicants are designated as “Northmacedonian”.

Similar examples have been noted in news articles, on social media, and in official documents.