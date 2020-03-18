German Minister of State for Europe, Michael Roth will pay a “virtual working visit” to the Republic of Macedonia tomorrow and meet with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

According to the MoFA, the working visit was originally planned to take place in the usual way, in the context of expectations and prospects for a decision on the start of EU accession negotiations. Given the global conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is envisaged to be realized via video-conferencing, which, it is said, is another sign of Germany’s strong support and friendship.