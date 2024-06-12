President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova hosted a reception for the participants in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Berlin on Tuesday evening. The event was hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The two presidents had a brief meeting and discussed the expectations for reform implementation on Macedonia’s path to EU membership, as well as their perspectives on the post-election period and the formation of the new government, according to her office.
