Journalist Branko Geroski, who was formerly a strong supporter of Zoran Zaev’s Colored Revolution, called on Zaev to publicly declare that he will not make concessions to Bulgaria that will undermine the status of the Macedonian nation and language. Geroski warned that, from everything we’ve seen from Zaev and the way he handles negotiations on identity issues with neighboring countries, it is likely that Zaev will do just that, and undermine the critical Macedonian national positions.

In January, Zaev claimed that the adjective “Macedonian” is part of our identity, and there is no limitation to its use. Now, after a warning from Athens over a banal issue, he publicly says that he made a mistake when he used “Macedonian” to refer to our national football team. When did Zaev lie? In January or now?, Geroski reminds the public.

“And now Ali Ahmeti says that he is negotiating with Zaev to change the anthem, the flag and the coat of arms. Zaev denies that he is negotiating with Ahmeti on this issue. He is careful not to deny that he will eventually get to the issue, he just says he is not talking to Ahmeti about it. I don’t think that Ahmeti is lying to us, and i believe that Zaev is really planning to sacrifice the anthem, and also the coat of arms and the flag. Zaev’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani says so”, Geroski adds.

And the list of concessions that are put on the table in this period is rounded up by the Bulgarian claims aimed at the Macedonian national identity and history. Leaks from Bulgaria revealed that Zaev was discussing a declaration that the Macedonian language is the same as the Bulgarian, but the two are internationally recognized as separate languages. Zaev himself announced another formula for the national identity – that the Macedonian and the Bulgarian nation are separate, but that “there are people who believe that they are the same“. These could be the concessions Zaev makes to Bulgaria in his desperation to have the Bulgarian veto removed.