According to the information I received from certain media editors according to their polls, the VMRO-DPMNE party doing better than SDSM. The researcher, the one who conducted the poll, is relevant, and that would be good news for the supporters of the opposition, said Branko Geroski in an interview with the “Samo vistina” show.
Geroski added that this increases the panic of the government, and that it is not easy for Zaev.
It is not easy there (in the government) either, because I have some information that, I do not know how accurate they will be, I am curious whether such predictions will come true that in the upcoming local elections there will be many independent lists, there are many structures that are not satisfied with the SDSM party, Geroski explained.
