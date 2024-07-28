Gir: This government is making positive progress, but there is no will in the EU for a new negotiating framework

European Ambassador David Geer stated in an interview for “Radio Free Europe” that he doubts that this government can reach a better agreement and that he sees no appetite for Brussels to reconsider a new negotiation framework for Macedonia’s membership in the EU.

We welcome the Government’s commitment to the EU, and we have already seen good progress. This government is progressing positively, and in terms of constitutional amendments, we have a solution on the table. Can this government get a better deal? I doubt it… I see no appetite for Brussels to revisit a new negotiating framework. And it would be good to move toward this solution, Geer said.

He mentioned that the government must work on improving the judiciary.